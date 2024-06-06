Livestock farmers in Tiruppur find buyers of Kangayam cattle across T.N. through WhatsApp groups

Leveraging technology, livestock farmers, particularly those raising Kangayam breed cattle in Tiruppur district, seem to be at ease conducting sales through WhatsApp groups.

The farmers say they are able to reach out to prospective buyers across Tamil Nadu through this strategy.

Besides farmers with small land holdings, the section of people in cities owning farm houses on outskirts with cultivable land in the surroundings are prospective buyers for these livestock rearers.

Owing a Kangayam breed cow is not just a matter of pride; the buyers also get their daily requirement of three to six litres of nutritious milk, use the cattle for ploughing land, and utilise the urine and dung as natural manure, says Shanmugavel of Kangayam, who has been adopting this approach of selling for over a year now. The cost of the cattle and the travel expenditure is borne by the buyer.

When there are more buyers at a given point of time in a particular region, the transport expenditure comes down as the cattle are transported on a common vehicle. The livestock rearers first take 50% of the amount as advance, and collect the remaining amount and the transport expenditure on delivery.

According to Surendran of Alagumalai in Tiruppur district, selling cattle at shandies involves substantial expenditure for farmers on account of to and fro transport.

In most cases, the farmers hire vehicles to bring just one cow or bull to the shandies. And, the transport expenditure becomes a burden when the cattle is unsold at the shandies.

For instance, since the extent of transaction was lesser than usual for farmers who took part in the famous Kannapuram annual cattle shandy in Tiruppur during April, the farmers ended up selling the cattle for a few thousands rupees lesser. The calves of this breed of cattle command a price of about ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 each. Well-grown bulls and cows are sold for amounts ranging around ₹1 lakh.

When the sale is carried out through WhatApp groups for these farmers, it becomes a sure shot transaction, and they do not face the uncertainty of losing money on account of transport.

