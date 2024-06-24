Livestock farmers in Kangayam-Tiruppur belt struggle to safeguard goats from marauding packs of dogs

Livestock farmers in Kangayam-Vellakoil belt in Tiruppur district find themselves helpless due to the death of goats caused by attack by packs of marauding dogs during night hours.

In a representation to the district authorities, the farmers in these areas where rearing of livestock is the mainstay have complained that 200 goats have been attacked in the last three months in about 15 attacks by the packs of street dogs. They have sought compensation for the losses they have faced at the time of drought.

They have submitted that the absence of grazing fields has necessitated them to spend hefty amounts of money on feed to sustain livestock farming.

The latest incident took place in Veeranampalayam village in Kangayam block where a pack of rabid dogs had mauled three goats in a pen, during the night hours. The partially-eaten goats were found by the farmers the next morning.

Espousing the cause of the affected farmers, P. Velusamy, president, PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association has sought to know from the district authorities under Right to Information Act, the measures taken so far to contain the population of wandering dogs.

The fear of the farmers is that packs of dogs that had been feeding on the discarded wastes from meat shops and non-vegetarian restaurants in the urban locations move into rural parts to attack the goats at times of scarcity of their usual diet.

The extent of loss to the livestock farmers has so far exceeded ₹2 lakh. The district authorities must provide compensation to the farmers and provide information as to which department needs to be approached for the purpose, Mr. Velusamy emphasised.

