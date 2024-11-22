Livestock deaths: irate farmers to move in with goats, poultry into Tiruppur Collectorate complex on November 23

Unsatisfied with the outcome of talks with the Animal Husbandry Department over compensation on Friday, farmers affected by the death of goats caused by stray dogs in Tiruppur have decided to stick to their plan for moving into the Collectorate campus along with hundreds of cattle, livestock and poultry, on Saturday (November 23, 2024) morning.

Hundreds of farmers from Moolanur, Uthukuli, Avinashi and Kangayam areas are expected to take part in the protest.

In the wake of repeated emphasis on a policy decision by the government on compensation by the farmers who have been raising this issue at every monthly meeting for grievance redressal, the district administration had eventually agreed to forward a recommendation to the government, during September.

Accordingly, based on an assessment, the Animal Husbandry Department had, along with Village Administrative Officers, enumerated 195 livestock deaths till September. The number of deaths was apparently arrived at based on autopsy reports.

The premise of the farmers is that the methodology is flawed as not all the livestock rearers had got the autopsy conducted for the animals mauled to death by the dogs. Due to the lengthy procedure involved in the autopsy process, the farmers dispose off the dead animals quickly.

The farmers had, at the time of redressal meet during September, brought bloated carcasses of the animals to the Collectorate campus in a surcharged atmosphere. Their march was blocked by the police near Nallur Toll Plaza. They then conducted a road roko before being permitted to proceed to the Collectorate. For the Saturday protest, the farmers say they are determined to carry out their agitation, bringing in live animals, notwithstanding impediments.

Sensing the agitated state of mind of the farmers, the Animal Husbandry Department had, in recent weeks, teamed up with the local bodies to go about sterilisation of the stray dogs.

However, the farmers are sceptical about this initiative with the reasoning that release of neutered dogs at their habitat would not address the issue in totality. They rather insist on the local bodies fulfilling their responsibilities as specified by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The Union Ministry has mandated States to arrange shelters to control the stray animal population. The rules also requires the local bodies to implement the Animal Birth Control programme for dogs.

It is on this basis that the farmers have demanded registration of a First Information Report on deaths of livestock due to attacks by stray dogs, and instant release of compensation from the discretionary funds of the local bodies.

The farmers say they are disappointed also because the district administration has not yet spelt out the extent of compensation it intends to recommend for the lost livestock, and the timeframe within which the payment will be made.

“It is a matter of survival for the farmers who are, in most cases, entirely dependent on livestock for livelihood,” P. Velusamy, president of Kangeyam-Vellakoil belt led by PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association said.

