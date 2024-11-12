Livestock death: Tiruppur farmers plan novel protest on Nov. 23 at Collectorate

Farmers in Tiruppur district who have been facing heavy financial setback due to the fatality caused to their goats by packs of wandering dogs have decided to move into the Collectorate complex with their livestock on November 23 and keep protesting until a solution is found.

In the latest instance, seven goats belonging to a farmer Gopal of Mottayankadu village in Uthukuli Panchayat Union were mauled to death by street dogs.

Last week, four goats belonging to another farmer Nallasamy of Sengalipalayam village were killed by the dogs.

Farmers of various associations, while announcing the protest plan, have sought to clarify that they were not against dogs being reared as pets, and that the street dogs were turning a menace to the common public as well.

The protest, they emphasise, is to impress upon the government the need for a policy decision to suitably compensate the farmers who have lost their livestock due to the street dog menace