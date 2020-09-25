Live rounds found in Coimbatore airport toilet

Live rounds used in assault rifles and pistols were recovered from a toilet in the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday.

Sources at the airport said that one live round used in assault rifles and three live rounds used in pistols were found in the toilet.

Two assault rifle bullets, found along with the four live rounds, did not have their case. It was not confirmed whether they were used, sources said. The bullets were found when a plumber was carrying out repairs in the toilet following a block in the closet.

Sources added that the bullets seemed old as they had corroded and accumulated dirt.

Following the incident, the Central Industrial Security Force lodged a complaint at the Peelamedu police station. A case has been registered.