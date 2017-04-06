Little to cheer for loan seekers

The first monetary policy statement of Reserve Bank of India for the financial year 2017-18 has given very little reasons to cheer for the retail loan seekers and capital intensive industrial clusters due to the decision to keep repurchase rates unchanged.

On Thursday, the RBI had kept the repurchase rates (the rate at which banks borrow from RBI) under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility unchanged at 6.25 %.

“We have been looking for a cut in the short-term bank rates, which is very much essential to give a fillip to industrial growth, especially in the present circumstances where the banking officials were claiming that cash flow into the banking system improved subsequent to the demonetisation exercise.

“However, the rates are still at a high with the apex bank telling vague excuses like upside risk to inflation from Goods and Services Tax, among others, for not cutting down the rates,” said G. R. Senthilvel, secretary of Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association.

S. Dhananjayan, a senior member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, feels that the RBI should not have stick to conventional economic theories rather they should start understanding the reality that high interest rates on loans retards economic prosperity especially when input costs were going up.

It should be noted that the repurchase rate was as low as 4.75 % in 2009 only to be increased at frequent intervals in the pretext of sucking out excess liquidity from the Indian market.

Businessmen and retail loan seekers were of the same opinion that the banking sector officials should chalk out economic road map in consultation with the retail and MSME loan seekers.