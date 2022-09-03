Littering continues in Valankulam tank in Coimbatore poses threat to biodiversity

Activists and nature enthusiasts in the city have expressed concern over the littering prevalent in the Valankulam tank, which is considered one of the biodiversity rich wetlands in the city.

The Corporation carried out smart city works at ₹28 crore in the Valankulam tank that also includes a boating facility in tie-up with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore last month.

As the footfalls have increased, littering also increased in the tank. Plastic bags, PET bottles, and plates with food remains were seen floating in the water. Black coloured trash bags dumped with domestic waste were lined up at different places on the embankment of the tank.

R. Manikandan of Save Coimbatore Wetlands, told The Hindu, that the tank became a local catchment of sewage from nearby areas. “The sewage from around 10 sq km including Gandhipuram, Ram Nagar, and Race Course was let into the tank without being treated properly,” he said.

He also alleged that the sewage from the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital was getting mixed in the tank.

Fishermen for whom the tank serves as a source of livelihood also sought steps to stop the operation of motorised boats as it poses threat to aquatic life.

A tourist from Kerala who came to visit Coimbatore said, there were not many dustbins in the walkway, which gives leverage for people to throw the waste into the water.

P.R. Selvaraj of Coimbatore Nature Society said many pelicans were seen in the last month. Resident birds such as Cormorant and Spot Billed Duck were seen abundant in the tank.

He added that by next month migratory bird species such as Sandpiper and Little Stint were expected in the area.

Mr. Manikandan also suggested that the civic body could increase the vigil around the tank by increasing the security as the tank has become a place of refuge for miscreants, specifically during the night hours.

“The civic body could consider levying a nominal entrance fee to regulate unnecessary trespassing around the tank,” he said. If the biodiversity of the wetland was affected then the entire ecosystem would be under threat, said Mr. Manikandan, urging the civic body to take prompt action.