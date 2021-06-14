Liquor smuggling: checking at border check posts strengthened

SALEM

14 June 2021 22:46 IST

The Salem district police have strengthened vehicle checks on inter-district borders to prevent smuggling of liquor. The State government has permitted reopening of Tasmac outlets in 27 districts where daily caseload has reduced and has extended restrictions in 11 districts including Salem considering the increase in daily COVID-19 cases. However, to prevent smuggling of liquor into the district from other places and to prevent illegal sale of liquor, the police have strengthened checks on inter-district borders here.

The district police have set up check posts at over 20 places as part of lockdown and checking has been strengthened at check posts on borders with districts such as Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Tiruchi where relaxations have been given for operating Tasmac outlets.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said 15 check posts had been set up to prevent illegal smuggling of liquor into the district. He added that checks were also being conducted in Kolathur and vehicles were asked for e-pass. He said stern action would be taken against persons indulging in illegal liquor sale.

