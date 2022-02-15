Liquor shops to remain shut for four days in Erode

In view of the urban local bodies elections, all liquor shops located within five km radius of polling stations and near the counting centres will be closed for four days.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that Tasmac shops and bars attached to it and other bars were not allowed to function from 10 a.m. on February 17 - 19 midnight and also on the counting day on February 22. The release warned that action will be taken against violators.