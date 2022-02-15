Liquor shops to remain shut for four days in Erode
In view of the urban local bodies elections, all liquor shops located within five km radius of polling stations and near the counting centres will be closed for four days.
A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that Tasmac shops and bars attached to it and other bars were not allowed to function from 10 a.m. on February 17 - 19 midnight and also on the counting day on February 22. The release warned that action will be taken against violators.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.