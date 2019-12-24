Coimbatore

Liquor shops to remain closed from Dec. 25 to 30

Liquor shops in different parts of the Nilgiris district will remain closed from December 25 to 30, in view of the local body elections.

A press release from the district administration said that liquor shops and bars in Coonoor and Kotagiri will be closed from 5 p.m starting December 25 till 5 p.m on December 27. Elections will be held in the two taluks on December 27. Meanwhile, in Udhagamandalam and Kotagiri, liquor shops will be closed from the evening of December 28 till December 30, as the elections will be held on December 30.

The shops and bars will also remain closed on January 2, when counting of the votes will take place. The bar and shop owners who are found to defy the orders on the closure of the shops will face strict action, the district administration has said.

Residents have been asked to inform the TASMAC officials in the Nilgiris via phone in case they find shops open or liquor being sold illegally. They can contact relevant authorities via telephone at 0423-2234211, 0423-2223802 and 0423-2443693.

