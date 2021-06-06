Liquor seized

COIMBATORE

06 June 2021 23:12 IST

The Coimbatore Rural Police on Sunday seized 200 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) which a Tenkasi native trafficked from Karnataka.

The police said a container truck driven by S. Gandhi (30) from Sokkampatti village in Tenkasi district was found transporting the liquor which he had procured from Karnataka.

The truck was intercepted by the police at Muthugoundenpudur. The police arrested Gandhi and seized the liquor, ₹ 2,74,150 in cash and the truck.

