Liquor seized

Salem

04 June 2021 23:13 IST

The Salem City Police on Friday seized liquor worth ₹4.45 lakh brought for illegal sale from Karnataka here. The police said, a team led by Assistant Police Commissioner Nagarajan conducted vehicle checks at Karuppur and seized about 6,722 liquor bottles worth ₹4.45 lakh from three trucks. The police seized the vehicles and arrested five persons for smuggling the goods.

The district police on Thursday arrested a person at Mecheri for smuggling 816 liquor bottles.

