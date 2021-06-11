Coimbatore

Liquor bottles stolen from storage room

Liquor bottles worth ₹16,000 were stolen from a storage room adjoining a Tasmac shop by burglars. The incident was noticed on Thursday morning and reported to the police.

According to New Hope police, the storage room was in Periya Choondi near O-Valley in Gudalur, and local residents noticed that the shutters had been broken open and liquor missing from the storage room.

Police registered a case and began investigating the incident.

Officials said that two persons have been detained in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 11:54:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/liquor-bottles-stolen-from-storage-room/article34793271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY