Liquor bottles stolen from storage room

Liquor bottles worth ₹16,000 were stolen from a storage room adjoining a Tasmac shop by burglars. The incident was noticed on Thursday morning and reported to the police.

According to New Hope police, the storage room was in Periya Choondi near O-Valley in Gudalur, and local residents noticed that the shutters had been broken open and liquor missing from the storage room.

Police registered a case and began investigating the incident.

Officials said that two persons have been detained in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.