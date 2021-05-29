Liquor bottles seized

DHARMAPURI

29 May 2021 22:08 IST

Ten persons were arrested and 534 liquor bottles and tetra packs from Karnataka were seized, while being smuggled in two-wheelers here near Karimangalam on Saturday.

A police team was intercepting vehicles and carrying out vehicle checks, when five two-wheelers were intercepted. The vehicles were used for smuggling liquor bottles from Karnataka. Liquor worth ₹52,000 was seized.

Advertising

Advertising