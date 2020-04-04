Liquor bottles seized in Coimbatore

Officials from the district administration and Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) on Friday seized over 600 bottles of liquor and arrested four men on charges of illegally selling liquor on Sanganoor Road near Ganapathy on Friday.

A team led by Coimbatore North Tahsildar T. Magesh Kumar and PEW officials seized the bottles worth nearly ₹ 1 lakh, the police said. R. Selvaraj (43), R. Selvam (39), A Veerasekaran (34) and S. Sengol (34) were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Arrested for hate speech

The Selvapuram police on Friday arrested a man on charges of spreading rumours on COVID-19 and targeting a particular community in a denigrating manner.

D. Sathishkumar aka Sathish (34) was booked under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 294 (b) (Uttering obscenities), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Man lodges complaint

A functionary of Tamil Puligal Katchi lodged a complaint with the Karumathampatti police on Friday alleging that miscreants were spreading rumours that he was tested positive for COVID-19. In his complaint petition. M. Saravanan claimed that he had recently converted to Islam and changed his name to Abdul Rahman. He sought action against those who spread rumours that he attended the Tablighi event.