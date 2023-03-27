HamberMenu
Liquor bottle buy back scheme to be implemented in Coimbatore from April 1

March 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The liquor bottle buy back scheme will be implemented in all Tasmac outlets in Coimbatore district from April 1.

At present, Tasmac customers throw the empty bottles on the roadside, farmlands and forest areas. To prevent this, as per the Madras High Court order, the buy back scheme will be implemented at the outlets in Coimbatore. From April 1, ,the Tasmac would charge ₹ 10 above the maximum retail price for every liquor bottle. When the customers returns the empty bottle, they would be paid ₹ 10 back.

