Liquid oxygen truck arrives at Ooty GH

UDHAGAMANDALAM

17 May 2021 22:38 IST

Liquid oxygen was brought in a truck with police protection to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The liquid oxygen will be used to fill a six-kl storage tank set up at the hospital recently. Officials from the Health Department said oxygen from the storage tank would be vaporised to provide oxygen-support to patients who require it and who get admitted at the hospital.

The Government Hospital currently has around 100 beds to treat COVID-19 patients, besides 20 beds at the Intensive Care Unit.

