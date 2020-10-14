Liquid oxygen tank installed at Tiruppur GH

A liquid oxygen tank with a capacity of 3.5 kilolitres (kL) was recently installed at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital to ensure better oxygen supply for patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the hospital’s Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, the tank supplied by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) became functional from October 5.

“We initially asked for a 10 kL capacity tank, but the tank with 3.5 kL capacity was immediately available,” she said, noting the efforts of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan to ensure the early installation of the liquid medical oxygen tank at the hospital.

The liquid oxygen from the tank is converted into gaseous oxygen, which is then supplied to patients requiring oxygen support.

The requirement of oxygen supply for patients at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital had increased nearly 10 times between February and October due to the admission of COVID-19 and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) patients, Dr. Valli said. At the intensive care unit (ICU), 26 beds comprising 11 beds for COVID-19 patients and 15 beds for SARI patients are available and the new tank ensures better oxygen supply for the patients at the ICU, she noted.

Staff and student nurses, hospital workers and anaesthesiologists monitor the liquid oxygen tank and refill it once in every two days. A second liquid oxygen tank will likely be installed soon at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, according to Dr. Valli.