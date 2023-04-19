Lions Club in Coimbatore presents awards for public contribution

April 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Lions Club International recently presented awards to many dignitaries for their contribution to the Coimbatore district, according to a press release.

The Club felicitated Aroma R. Ponnusamy with the ‘Coimbatore’s Pride’ award, writer Lena Tamizhvanan with ‘Ezhutthu Chemmal’ award, and ‘Achiever’ award was presented to Manchester International School Chairman P.S. Moorthy. Director Priya Moorthi and Baba Cinemas’ Baba Balasubramaniam were also given awards, the press release read.

