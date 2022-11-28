Linking of Aadhaar with power connection begins in Krishnagiri

November 28, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Linking of Aadhaar with consumer numbers of electricity connections commenced in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Online payments of electricity bill will be available only upon linking of Aadhaar to consumer numbers.  However, over the counter payments can be made even without linking of Aadhaar to the consumer number. 

Special camp to link Aadhaar to the consumer number of electricity connection under the Tangedco commenced here on Monday.

Consumers of house power, handloom, powerloom, cottage and farm power connections may link their Aadhaar number with the 10 digit consumer number through an OTP sent to the mobile phone.’

Tangedco has also clarified that Aadhaar number of a tenant may also be linked to the consumer number and that it would not automatically change the ownership of the power connection from that of the owner to the tenant. Therefore, only the owner of the property shall have the power to transfer the ownership of the power connection. The linking of Aadhar was a mere process and does not deem change in ownership. 

A tenant, subject to permission from the owner of the property may link her/his Aadhaar number to the consumer number of the property she/he has leased or rented. An owner may link the Aadhaar number to multiple consumer numbers of his property. 

The special camp will continue till December 3 on all days except Sundays and on public holidays.

