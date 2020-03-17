‘Link Aadhaar with ration cards by March 20’

Erode

17 March 2020 00:24 IST

The district administration has asked the ration card holders to link Aadhaar number and mobile number of their family members with the smart ration cards by March 20, failing which they will not be able to receive provisions from the ration shops.

District Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that Aadhaar number of 10,981 persons are yet to be linked with their smart cards, including children under five years.

Also, mobile numbers of 7,11,088 persons were linked with the smart cards while the mobile numbers of other persons are yet to be linked.

The release said that advertisements have been made at ration shops and at block supply offices asking the family card holders to link their Aadhaar and mobile numbers with smart cards without fail.

He said that Aadhaar enrolment can be done at post offices and Aadhaar enrolment centres, and children under five years can be taken to the centres for Aadhaar enrolment and their details can be linked with the smart cards.

The release asked the family card holders to complete the linking process by March 20 failing which essential provisions would not be supplied to them at the ration shops.