Coimbatore

Line inspector electrocuted in Hosur

A line inspector was electrocuted by a high tension line here on Tuesday.

The victim, Nawabjan (40) of Shoolagiri, was employed in Bagalur sub-station. He had climbed to check lines in a transformer when he was electrocuted. The body was retrieved and sent to Hosur government hospital. Family members of the victim refused to accept the body alleging foul play. Assistant Engineer K. Kumar, Hosur division, told The Hindu the top lines were not cut of supply and the work was three feet below. “It is suspected that the victim inadvertently touched the top line.”

An inquiry would be held under an AEE, Safety, Vellore, he said.


