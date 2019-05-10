Limited takers for reticulated gas supply

Despite a decade after its introduction in Coimbatore, the reticulated (pipeline) gas supply has not been wide spread and its presence in Coimbatore is less than 20 per cent in spite of its merits.

According to industry sources, the onus of installing the reticulated supply systems lies with the builders, which they see it as an optional amenity or an added feature. “Builders might choose to forego amenities like reticulated supply to reduce the cost of the houses,” sources said, especially when the realty business is not doing that well as it used to be once.

However, a senior official from an oil company told The Hindu that some apartment complexes have chosen to install the piped LPG supply as they prefer the “hassle-free” experience. Under reticulated gas supply, the ordeal of booking a refill and waiting for it and the hassle of physically transporting the cylinder to the doorsteps of the consumers stand eliminated, point out petroleum corporation sources.

Those new to the realty business tend to install reticulated gas supply in the apartments than the older and traditional builders, sources said. Many of the newly-constructed apartments have piped gas system, while the old apartments have mostly not adopted it.

Regarding the safety aspects, he said that all the installations were done according to the norms of the Bureau of Indian Standards. “All safety norms are met,” the official said, adding that no major complaints regarding safety has come up yet.

The other issue builders point out is that once the reticulated supply of LPG is installed and the property is handed over to owners, the onus of maintenance and sharing the cost of maintenance and working out the usage cost factor by the residents’ association actually discouraged the practice.

Distributors and industry sources said that even if the reticulated LPG supply catches up fast in new constructions, the distribution chain will not be affected because the existing distributors could take up the task of supplying the bulk LPG to the reticulated LPG supply points.

A report published by The Hindu on May 3 mentioned a gas dealer in Chennai saying that “prohibitive maintenance costs were keeping consumers from opting for reticulated systems.” However, the official said that the maintenance fee charged by the apartment societies in Coimbatore is generally “very minimal.”

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumers Cause , said that oil companies shall tie-up with local administrations to encourage more installations of the reticulated gas supply systems.

However, he warned that existing LPG subsidies must not be affected.