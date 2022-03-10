Lighting up the lives of 40 tribal people

Electricity meter reading card being given to people in the tribal hamlet at Vadivelampalayam near Alandurai on the outskirts of Coimbatore City recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

V. Vedharajan chose to celebrate his 30th birthday in a unique way. With the help of his team of seven members, he lit up the lives of 40 tribal people by providing electricity to their hamlet at Vadivelampalayam near Alandurai on the outskirts of Coimbatore City.

There were six children, one infant and 15 teenagers among the 40, most of whom were employed as farm labourers and daily wagers.

Consisting of a few families, the 40 people lived together in a lime stone house that collapsed a year ago. Earnest Foundation built a new house with five rooms for them.

Through his friend Shankar, Mr. Vedharajan, who owns the Youtube channel MOP (Men Of Potential), came to know that the tribal people lived without electricity for generations.

During his visit to the hamlet in the second week of February, he promised the residents that the hamlet would get electricity soon.

He along with his father V. Vincent, Shankar and his team who works in the channel co-ordinated with Tangedco and erected posts to get power supply lines. On February 22, after spending close to ₹42,000, the tribal hamlet got power supply.

Suruli, an elderly man in the hamlet, said that he was too happy that the future generation in the hamlet would have electricity. Mr. Vedharajan asked the villagers to make sure that their children studied well and come up in life.

Mr. Vedharajan told The Hindu he wanted to bring the tribal people into the mainstream by helping them get Aadhaar card and ration card.