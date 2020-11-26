Light showers in Salem and neighbouring districts

Salem

26 November 2020 22:13 IST

Three huts collapse in Krishnagiri, however, no casualties were reported

Salem and neighbouring districts experienced light rain here on Thursday.

The drizzle started in the early hours of Thursday and stopped by noon. Water logging nor any inundation in low-lying areas were reported in Salem and Erode. In Krishnagiri, three huts in Gurukapatti and Kottarapatti areas collapsed in the rain during late hours on Wednesday. However, no causalities were reported. A wall of Vellakuttai panchayat president Saraswathi Vijayan’s house in Irular Colony collapsed in the rain. Following the incident, the villagers were shifted to camps.

In Salem, an average rainfall of 19.04 mm was recorded on Thursday. According to officials, Thammampatti recorded 27 mm of rainfall, Kadayampatti (9mm), Gengavalli (24mm), Veraganoor (37 mm), Kariyakovil (33mm), Anaimedu (17 mm), Yercaud (34mm), Vazhapadi (5.7 mm), Mettur (12.2 mm), Omalur (3 mm), Sankari (10.2 mm), Edappadi (11 mm), Attur (28.8mm),Periyanaikenapalayam (32 mm) and Salem (1.8mm).

At Mettur dam, the water level was at 99.32ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 63,963 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 6,512 cusecs and the discharge through Cauvery river was 500 cusecs and East-West canal was 250 cusecs.

In Namakkal, an average rainfall of 7.24 mm was recorded. Kumarapalayam recorded 7. 4mm. Mangalapuram (19.4 mm), Mohanur (5.5 mm), Namakkal (4 mm), Paramathi Velur (6 mm), Rasipuram (3.2 mm), Senthamangalam (8.4 mm), Thiruchengode (11 mm), Collectorate (4 mm) and Kolli Hills 18 mm..

In Erode, average rainfall of 3.8 mm was recorded. Erode (6 mm), Perundurai ( 6mm), Gobi (7.6 mm), Thalavadi( 3mm), Sathy (1 mm), Bhavanisagar (2.2mm),Bhavani (8.6 mm), Kodumudi (4.8 mm), Chennimalai ( 3mm), Modakuruchi ( 4 mm), Kavundapadi ( 6.2 mm), Elanthakuttai Medu (5.4 mm), Ammapettai ( 4mm), Kodiveri (1 mm) and 3.2 mm in Varattupalam.

In Dharmapuri, 14.71 mm rainfall was recorded. In Dharmapuri 9 mm was recorded, Palacode (4 mm), Marandhalli ( 2mm), Pennagaram ( 10 mm), Hogenekkal (7 mm), Harur ( 44 mm) and Papiredipatti 27 mm..

In Krishnagiri, 13.58 mm average rainfall was recorded on Thursday morning, and 12.17 mm was recorded by afternoon. By Thursday afternoon, 12.2 mm was recorded in Barur, 15.4 mm in Denkanikottai, 16 mm in Hosur, 14 mm in Krishnagiri, 4 mm in Anjatti, 18 mm in Uthangarai, 10 mm in Thali, 5.2 mm Penucondapuram 16 mm in Shoolagiri, 15 mm in Negungal, 5 mm in Rayakottai, 15.2 mm in Pochampalli.