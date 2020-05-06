‘Lift more samples in Coimbatore containment zones’

As containment zones in the city are to be lifted one after another in the coming weeks, the State government-constituted field inspection team has asked the Coimbatore Corporation to lift more swab samples.

The team led by IAS officers E. Saravanavelraj and R. Gajalakshmi held another round of meeting with the Corporation officials on Wednesday. Sources privy to the developments at the meeting said the team had asked the civic body’s health team to lift more samples before the district administration lifts the containment zones. This was to ensure the civic body lifted samples from as many people as possible from within in the zones so that there would be no spurt in cases.

The city has 11 containment zones – K.K. Pudur, Podanur Railway Station, Podanur, Ukkadam, Flower Market, R.S. Puram, Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur, Kavundampalayam, Cheran Managar and Vellakinar.