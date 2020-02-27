CoimbatoreCoimbatore 27 February 2020 05:58 IST
Comments
Lifetime achievement award for TNAU VC
Updated: 27 February 2020 02:20 IST
The ICAR – National Research Centre for Banana has conferred the life time achievement award on Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice Chancellor N. Kumar.
A release from the University said the award, presented during the International Conference on Banana – 2020 - was in recognition of his contribution to banana industry through systematic banana breeding programme, which started at the University in 1998.
The programme led to the development of synthetic hybrids – H 212, NPH 02-01, H 531 among others.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...