Lifetime achievement award for TNAU VC

The ICAR – National Research Centre for Banana has conferred the life time achievement award on Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice Chancellor N. Kumar.

A release from the University said the award, presented during the International Conference on Banana – 2020 - was in recognition of his contribution to banana industry through systematic banana breeding programme, which started at the University in 1998.

The programme led to the development of synthetic hybrids – H 212, NPH 02-01, H 531 among others.