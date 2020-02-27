Coimbatore

Lifetime achievement award for TNAU VC

The ICAR – National Research Centre for Banana has conferred the life time achievement award on Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice Chancellor N. Kumar.

A release from the University said the award, presented during the International Conference on Banana – 2020 - was in recognition of his contribution to banana industry through systematic banana breeding programme, which started at the University in 1998.

The programme led to the development of synthetic hybrids – H 212, NPH 02-01, H 531 among others.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 6:22:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/lifetime-achievement-award-for-tnau-vc/article30927065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY