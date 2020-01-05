Coimbatore

Lifetime achievement award for Balaguruswamy

Former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam (second left) presented the Lifetime Achievement award to E. Balaguruswamy on Saturday.

Former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam (second left) presented the Lifetime Achievement award to E. Balaguruswamy on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The award was presented by former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and former Member of the Union Public Service Commission E. Balaguruswamy was felicitated with a lifetime achievement award here on Saturday.

Mr. Sathasivam recalled the accomplishments of Mr. Balaguruswamy as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Balaguruswamy said that receiving the lifetime achievement award from Mr. Sathasivam made him feel proud.

The event was organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in association with Bharathiar University, Computer Society of India, Coimbatore Chapter Youth Foundation, Jaihind foundation, Sacrifice Friends Club, Brotherhood Association and Institute of Career and Skill Development, according to a press release.

