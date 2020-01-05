Lifetime achievement award for Balaguruswamy

Former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and former Member of the Union Public Service Commission E. Balaguruswamy was felicitated with a lifetime achievement award here on Saturday.
The award was presented by former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam.
Mr. Sathasivam recalled the accomplishments of Mr. Balaguruswamy as the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.
In his acceptance speech, Mr. Balaguruswamy said that receiving the lifetime achievement award from Mr. Sathasivam made him feel proud.
The event was organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in association with Bharathiar University, Computer Society of India, Coimbatore Chapter Youth Foundation, Jaihind foundation, Sacrifice Friends Club, Brotherhood Association and Institute of Career and Skill Development, according to a press release.
