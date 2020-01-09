Lifeline number launched

NG Chandran Charities, on Tuesday, launched N. Damodhran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name ‘Prana’ at a function held at Kumaraguru College of Technology here.
The lifeline number - 1800-121-203040 - can be accessed between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., from mid-February.
According to a press release, the reason behind naming it as ‘lifeline’ and not ‘helpline’ was to encourage optimism, hope, compassion and resilience among public. “This generation should look back at their forefather’s rich and healthy history, whose lives were ideal and learn from them,” said B. K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of the college and chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore. Later, a workshop on positive psychology and fostering mental health was conducted for the students of the college.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.