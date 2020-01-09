Coimbatore

Lifeline number launched

NG Chandran Charities, on Tuesday, launched N. Damodhran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name ‘Prana’ at a function held at Kumaraguru College of Technology here.

The lifeline number - 1800-121-203040 - can be accessed between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., from mid-February.

According to a press release, the reason behind naming it as ‘lifeline’ and not ‘helpline’ was to encourage optimism, hope, compassion and resilience among public. “This generation should look back at their forefather’s rich and healthy history, whose lives were ideal and learn from them,” said B. K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of the college and chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore. Later, a workshop on positive psychology and fostering mental health was conducted for the students of the college.

