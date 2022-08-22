Life term for five for murder of differently-abled siblings

A Hosur court on Monday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for double murder.

The case was related to the murder of two differently-abled siblings, Manju (23) and Muthappa (22), whose bodies were found in a farmland in 2016. On investigation, it was found that their mother Venkatalakshmi along with her second husband Suresh and three other accomplices had murdered them.

According to the prosecution, Venkatalakshmi’s father Nagappa had sold his land and shared from among the proceeds ₹1 lakh each between his children. As the differently-abled children were under the care of Nagappa, he had given only ₹50,000 to Venkatalakshmi, who had remarried. Displeased by this, Venkatalakshmi plotted to do away with her differently-abled children. In this, she was helped by Suresh, Gopal, Shanti and Naveen Kumar. All the accused were arrested and remanded.