Life imprisonment for Salem woman in murder case

The Salem Additional Sessions Court I awarded life imprisonment to a woman, who killed her daughter by giving poison..

C. Gomathi (31) of Vattakadu, near the Steel Plant, gave poison to her two daughters, aged three and two, and she also consumed poison to end her life following a family dispute on March 17, 2019.

In the attempt, her second daughter, Gowshika Sri, died at the hospital. The Steel Plant police registered a case against Gomathi for killing her daughter by giving poison, and the case trial was held at the Additional Sessions Court I in the Salem district Combined Court Complex.

On Thursday, Judge S. Jeganathan pronounced the accused Gomathi guilty and awarded life imprisonment to her along with ₹2,5000 fine.