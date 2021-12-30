Life imprisonment for man in sexual assault case

A 26-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally retarded 17-year-old girl in Attur.

The prosecution case is that on September 25, 2014, S. Velmurugan of a village in Thalaivasal police station limits committed the crime against the girl, who is also visually impaired. A case under Section 376 of IPC r/w Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered and he was arrested. The case was on trial at the Special Court for Trial of cases under POCSO Act, 2012.

On Tuesday, Judge S. Muruganantham found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹25,000.