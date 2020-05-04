Life as usual on Monday morning

By about 9 a.m. on Monday morning, several retailers on Cross Cut Road in the city had the shutters of the shops rolled up partially. Some of the staff started cleaning the outlets. The two-wheeler parking space on the roadside was getting filled up and one after another, the retail showrooms opened. Traffic police were at the junction regulating traffic.

It was life as usual in most of the commercial streets of the city as retailers geared up to reopen business after more than a month of lockdown. Shops selling textiles, watches, footwear, kitchen ware, home decor, duty paid goods, and stationery were open in Gandhipuram and RS Puram.

In the old town area, including Edayar Street and Uppara Street, essential and non-essential wholesale sellers had opened the outlets. Goods carriers parked to unload and load parcels, two-wheelers and four-wheelers vied for space on the narrow lanes, resulting in slow movement of vehicles and traffic snarls in some areas. And, the shops had customers too. Though public transport was not available, most of the staff at these outlets were able to come as they were either staying nearby or in-house or came on their vehicles. Branded retail outlets remained shut. The security men posted at these shops said they were not opening as they awaited details from the government.

Traffic signals were functional in some of the junctions. A few taxi operators, autorickshaws and offices were also functional on Monday. With vehicle movement increasing and more people visiting the shops, by Monday afternoon, the police asked the retail outlets to down shutters. They said the shops can be opened only after clear instructions from the district administration.

Manufacturing industries did not operate as they had a meeting with Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani.