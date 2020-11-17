Auto firm launches experience centre

Coimbatore

17 November 2020 19:36 IST

Licious, a fresh meat, meat products, and seafood brand, has launched its products in the Coimbatore market.

A press release from the company said it has launched 119 products here to tap into the ₹140 crore opportunity that Coimbatore market presents. This is the eighth market that Licious has ventured into in the country and second in Tamil Nadu.

