Licious launches its product in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent Coimbatore 17 November 2020 19:51 IST
Updated: 17 November 2020 19:51 IST

Licious, a fresh meat, meat products, and seafood brand, has launched its products in the Coimbatore market.

A press release from the company said it has launched 119 products here to tap into the ₹140 crore opportunity that Coimbatore market presents. This is the eighth market that Licious has ventured into in the country and second in Tamil Nadu.

