Licence of three pharmacies suspended for violation

Officials from the Drug Control Department have suspended the licence of three pharmacies in the region for overpricing and selling medicines without prescription.

With the government advising various precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 spread in the country, the demand for hand sanitisers and masks has increased and the public have been advised to visit a doctor if they have any of COVID-19 symptoms.

Warning

The officials from Drug Control have been monitoring the sale of sanitisers and masks beyond maximum retail price and warned the violators of stern action if medicines were sold beyond MRP or without prescription.

A team of drug inspectors conducted surprise raids at the pharmacies in Salem and Namakkal districts and suspended the licence of two pharmacies in Salem and one in Namakkal on Friday.

S.Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Salem Zone, said action was taken against a pharmacy in Namakkal under the Drug Price Control Order and Essential Commodities Act for selling hand sanitiser above MRP.

Action had also been taken against two pharmacies in Salem for selling medicines without prescription, he said.