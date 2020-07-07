Licence of marriage hall cancelled at Perundurai

The district administration has cancelled the licence issued to a marriage hall on Kanjikovil Road at Karumandichellipalayam village in Perundurai block after its owner refused permission to government officers for converting the hall as quarantine centre to accommodate asymptotic patients here.
A communication sent to the owner by Perundurai Tahsildar said that licence under the Tamil Nadu Public Buildings (Licensing) Act, 1985 was granted to the hall from May 2, 2018 to May 1, 2021. Since the hall, which could accommodate 2,500 persons, is located near the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, officials after following the guidelines, inspected it for converting it as a centre.
But officials were prevented from discharging their duty.
The communication, dated July 6, 2020, said that when the virus is fast spreading, the owner is non-cooperative to the steps taken by the government and has set a bad precedent.
Hence, the licence granted to the hall stands cancelled. The letter said that action will be taken according to the law if violations are found.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath