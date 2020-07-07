Coimbatore

Licence of marriage hall cancelled at Perundurai

The district administration has cancelled the licence issued to a marriage hall on Kanjikovil Road at Karumandichellipalayam village in Perundurai block after its owner refused permission to government officers for converting the hall as quarantine centre to accommodate asymptotic patients here.

A communication sent to the owner by Perundurai Tahsildar said that licence under the Tamil Nadu Public Buildings (Licensing) Act, 1985 was granted to the hall from May 2, 2018 to May 1, 2021. Since the hall, which could accommodate 2,500 persons, is located near the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, officials after following the guidelines, inspected it for converting it as a centre.

But officials were prevented from discharging their duty.

The communication, dated July 6, 2020, said that when the virus is fast spreading, the owner is non-cooperative to the steps taken by the government and has set a bad precedent.

Hence, the licence granted to the hall stands cancelled. The letter said that action will be taken according to the law if violations are found.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 10:45:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/licence-of-marriage-hall-cancelled-at-perundurai/article32015890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY