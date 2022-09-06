Licence for temporary firecracker stall in Coimbatore rural areas

Staff Reporter
September 06, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration has invited applications to set up temporary firecracker shops in rural areas excluding municipal areas of the Coimbatore district till September 30.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vendors can apply through e-service centres from September 1 with passport-size photographs, relevant documents and a copy of the house tax payment receipt for the current financial year. In the case of a rented building, an original letter of consent from the building owner on stamp paper for ₹20 with a copy of the house tax receipt. A license fee of ₹700 must be paid to the head concerned, the challan of which can be generated via — www.karuvoolam.tn.gov.in/challan/echallan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Deepavali

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app