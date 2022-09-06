Coimbatore

Licence for temporary firecracker stall in Coimbatore rural areas

The district administration has invited applications to set up temporary firecracker shops in rural areas excluding municipal areas of the Coimbatore district till September 30.

Vendors can apply through e-service centres from September 1 with passport-size photographs, relevant documents and a copy of the house tax payment receipt for the current financial year. In the case of a rented building, an original letter of consent from the building owner on stamp paper for ₹20 with a copy of the house tax receipt. A license fee of ₹700 must be paid to the head concerned, the challan of which can be generated via — www.karuvoolam.tn.gov.in/challan/echallan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Deepavali
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2022 6:47:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/licence-for-temporary-firecracker-stall-in-coimbatore-rural-areas/article65856607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY