Licence for temporary cracker stall

Coimbatore

16 August 2020 21:47 IST

The applications will be issued from today

Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan said that those wishing to obtain licences to set up temporary cracker stalls for Deepavali can submit their applications from August 17. It will be issued till September 15.

In a statement, he said the required documents are an application in Form-4 with court fee stamp of ₹ 2, licence fee remittance challan of ₹ 500 available at the Commissioner’s office, six copies of the sketch/plan of the place of stock and business, property tax receipt of the building and fee remittance receipt for licence from Corporation or local body. In case the building is rented, a consent letter of the building’s owner recorded in a ₹ 20 stamp paper with two witnesses and full address along with the property tax receipt must be submitted. If the building belongs to Corporation or any other government department, a consent letter from the respective authorities should be attached, Mr. Sharan said.

The applications along with the required documents can be submitted at the office of Commissioner of Police from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Licences will be issued only after due verification, said Mr. Sharan, who is also the Additional District Magistrate of Coimbatore City. No permission will be granted for roadside shops as per the directions of Department of Explosives, the statement said.

