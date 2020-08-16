Licence for temporary cracker stall

Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan said that those wishing to obtain licences to set up temporary cracker stalls for Deepavali can submit their applications from August 17. It will be issued till September 15.
In a statement, he said the required documents are an application in Form-4 with court fee stamp of ₹ 2, licence fee remittance challan of ₹ 500 available at the Commissioner’s office, six copies of the sketch/plan of the place of stock and business, property tax receipt of the building and fee remittance receipt for licence from Corporation or local body. In case the building is rented, a consent letter of the building’s owner recorded in a ₹ 20 stamp paper with two witnesses and full address along with the property tax receipt must be submitted. If the building belongs to Corporation or any other government department, a consent letter from the respective authorities should be attached, Mr. Sharan said.
The applications along with the required documents can be submitted at the office of Commissioner of Police from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Licences will be issued only after due verification, said Mr. Sharan, who is also the Additional District Magistrate of Coimbatore City. No permission will be granted for roadside shops as per the directions of Department of Explosives, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath