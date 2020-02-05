LIC employees stage protest

Employees and officers of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) took part in a protest here on Tuesday, as part of the nation-wide protest against Central Government’s plan to sell part of its share in the LIC through public offer. The protesters urged the government to give up the proposal.

V. Suresh, joint secretary of the South India Insurance Employees Association, said that by selling a part of its shares now, the government was moving towards privatising LIC. It would not only affect the employees, but the public too. The demonstration staged on Tuesday was the initial response of the employees. If the government did not give up its move, there would be massive protests, he said.

S. Kamalathiagarajan, general secretary of National Federation of Insurance Field Workesr of India, Coimbatore Division, said, in a press release, that the proposed sale of government share in LIC would lead to sale of major share in the future. In critical financial situations, LIC would not be able to save the nation and the amount of dividend paid to the government would suffer a set back.