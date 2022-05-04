LIC employees in Salem oppose privatisation move

May 04, 2022 18:11 IST

Staff at zonal office of Life Insurance Corporation here boycotted work for two hours condemning the Centre’s move to sell shares of the company.

The employees condemned the Central government’s move to sell 3.5% shares of the Corporation and demanded that the government should retain LIC as a public sector firm.

The protesters said that the LIC has made huge investments for the development of the country and privatisation move would affect public’s trust on the Corporation. They claimed that despite there being over 20 domestic and global companies in the insurance market in the country, none have been able to achieve the market share of LIC.

