LIC celebrates 68th Insurance Week in Coimbatore

Published - September 03, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Coimbatore Division, began its 68th Insurance Week celebration on Tuesday.

P. Vinod, Vice President, Axis Bank, inaugurated the event and unveiled the anniversary logo.

The event also recognised the achievements of senior employees as well as agents for their business accomplishments. As part of the ‘Plant a Life’ Green Earth Initiative, tree saplings were distributed to attendees, with a goal of distributing 50,000 saplings this year across the division.

The week will feature various activities, including a walkathon, customer meetings, health check-ups, and competitions for employees and agents.

