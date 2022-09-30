LIC agents stage demonstration highlighting demands in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
September 30, 2022 18:20 IST

LIC agents staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 LIC Agents Federation of India staged a demonstration demanding higher policy bonus and higher commission among a raft of demands here on Friday. They also raised demands on behalf of the policyholders.

The agents called for lowering of interest rates for the LIC loans; lowering of GST on policies; upgradation of services to attract NRI policy holders; permission for renewal of policies that seek extension above five years; acceptance of recommendations of policyholders; and an end to the repetitive demands for submission of KYC documents for various purposes.

The protesters also demanded an increase in the policy cover and age limit for group insurance cover.

Among other demands were increase in the term insurance for agents; provision for additional financial incentives for agents; a welfare fund for agents; education loan assistance for wards of agents; and provision for medical cover for all agents among others.

The protesters also demand house loan at lower interest rate of 5% for agents; and due recognition of agents as entrepreneurs; along with provisioning for contributory pension scheme for agents.

