LIC agent’s in Erode stage protest demanding hike in gratuity

November 14, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Life Insurance Agent’s Federation of India staging a demonstration in Erode on Monday demanding increase in gratuity. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Urging the Central government to increase the gratuity from the present ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh, members of the Life Insurance Agent’s Federation of India staged a demonstration here on Monday.

Their demands included increasing the commission as per the orders of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Gazette (2013 and 2016), medical group insurance for all agents, increasing the age limit for group insurance, implementing the changes as recommended by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), providing additional benefits to direct agents, and extending educational loan to agent’s children.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

ADVERTISEMENT

Their demands for policy holders were increasing the bonus, reducing the interest rate for policy loans, providing service to foreign policy holders, stop demanding KYC documents frequently and removing the GST and policy service charges from policy holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US