LIC agent’s in Erode stage protest demanding hike in gratuity

November 14, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the Central government to increase the gratuity from the present ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh, members of the Life Insurance Agent’s Federation of India staged a demonstration here on Monday.

Their demands included increasing the commission as per the orders of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Gazette (2013 and 2016), medical group insurance for all agents, increasing the age limit for group insurance, implementing the changes as recommended by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), providing additional benefits to direct agents, and extending educational loan to agent’s children.

Their demands for policy holders were increasing the bonus, reducing the interest rate for policy loans, providing service to foreign policy holders, stop demanding KYC documents frequently and removing the GST and policy service charges from policy holders.