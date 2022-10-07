Library on Wheels for commuters, autorickshaw drivers in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 07, 2022 17:57 IST

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launching ‘Library on Wheels’ project in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore City Police in association with Dr. Kalam Foundation on Friday launched the ‘Library on Wheels’ project that aims at making newspapers and books available in autorickshaws for the benefit of commuters and drivers.

Reducing screen time of commuters and autorickshaw drivers and promoting reading habit among them are the main objectives of the project. The project was launched with a model library containing books and six dailies in the autorickshaw belonging to Syed from the city.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan took a ride on the model autorickshaw after launching the initiative. “We plan to expand the project to more than 2,000 autorickshaws that are plying in the city,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

Books that motivate people, create awareness on social issues and those related to character formation and women empowerment will be procured for the project. The expense of sourcing books will be met through donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Already, the Coimbatore City Police had launched mini libraries on streets for children. The police and Dr. Kalam Foundation would discuss the possibility of setting up mini libraries in cabs too, the Commissioner added.

Book donation drive launched

Mr. Balakrishnan also launched a book donation drive with the support of Dr. Kalam Foundation. A book donation box has been kept at the office of the Commissioner where visitors and staff can drop books. Kishore Chandran from Dr. Kalam Foundation said that book donation boxes would be placed at three malls in Coimbatore city. Books collected through the donation boxes would be used for the Library on Wheels project and for the mini libraries that had already been set up at police stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

