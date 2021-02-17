Library inaugurated

A private library boasting of a collection of over one lakh titles was inaugurated at Peelamedu here on Monday.

According to a release, the Omni Books Library will function in a three-storied building near Fun Mall in Peelamedu.

Books will be available in a range of topics including fiction, science and technology, history, mass communication, economics, politics and agriculture.

The library will also have facilities such as air-conditioned rooms and elevators.

Founder V.G. Rajan said the library would also be useful for those preparing for competitive examinations apart from book lovers.

The library membership begins from ₹ 225 per month, he said in the release.